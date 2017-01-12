How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

Netflix may be stocked with fewer movies than it was a few years ago, but there's still more than enough content to feel completely paralyzed by its ever-changing scroll of choices each time you sit down to watch something. The quickest route to finding the best things to watch, of course, is to follow Thrillist Entertainment, which dedicates itself to telling you the best shows and movies you can stream at a given moment, like the best documentaries and the newest stuff each month.

But sometimes you actually feel like browsing Netflix -- and if you want to browse better, you should know about Netflix's secret genre codes, which will take you far beyond the broad and not-so-helpful categories like Comedy or Action. Especially if you're in the mood for a super-specific TV show or movie, these hidden genre codes can be a huge help.