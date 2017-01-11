Watching This Giant Robot Build a House Is Totally Hypnotic

Besides "whoa," your immediate reaction might be that this is going to fundamentally change the construction industry and potentially devastate its labor force. However, before you dismiss it for posing a serious threat to low-wage jobs, consider how it could be used to provide rapid disaster relief and aid to communities around the world.

For instance, what if there were a fleet of these things to help build temporary homes for Syrian refugees? Or think how prolonged the recovery from Hurricane Matthew will be in places like Haiti, where the storm wiped entire towns off the map. If a machine like the Hadrian X were brought in in the immediate aftermath, it could be effectively used to reconstruct homes, build shelters, or create community centers where doctors and various aid agencies could securely set up camp to coordinate their efforts.