Have Facebook Reactions Already Failed?

But even if you know what you’re doing, selecting a Reaction feels like an added step, and it’s my guess that users are just too damn lazy for that. As well intentioned as Zuck may be in attempting to propagate empathy across social media, the fact is, when you’re scrolling quickly through your newsfeed, a passive tap of the Like button just feels... easy.

It’s only fair to give users time to adjust to new features. Still, it's pretty clear that people aren’t taking advantage of Reactions, even under circumstances that practically beg for them.