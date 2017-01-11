If Spotify Playlist Descriptions Were Actually Honest

Soak Up the Sun

Summertime Classics I Would Really Enjoy If I Weren’t So Worried About That Weird Mole on My Thigh

Young, Wild and Free:

My Parents Pay for my Spotify Premium Account, My Rent, and Literally Everything Else

At Work:

My Earthly Vessel May Be Trapped in a Windowless, Fluorescent Hellscape but My Soul is Still Pantsless at My Apartment Listening to These Songs

Power Workout:

Pump Up Jams for Carrying Groceries Up to My Sixth Floor Walk-Up

Breakup Songs:

I Have Terrible News for You and I’ll Tell You What Right After This 30 Second Ad for Sam Adams Summer Ale Ends and The Cure Starts Playing

For Those About to Rock:

For Those About to Try to Relate to Their Teenagers... Good Luck