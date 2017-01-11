How Facebook Could Rig the Election

"Critics could certainly launch arguments and bring claims, but the constitutional protections afforded to a company like Facebook are significant," said James Goodnow, an attorney and legal commentator at Fennemore Craig, P.C. He told us that even if the company were accused of using its influence to affect voting, building a case against it would be tricky. Facebook could simply argue that it was exercising its right to participate in the process.

Which is actually kinda how it responded to Gizmodo's report. Facebook laid out its neutrality in no uncertain terms: "Voting is a core value of democracy and we believe that supporting civic participation is an important contribution we can make to the community. We encourage any and all candidates, groups, and voters to use our platform to share their views on the election and debate the issues. We as a company are neutral -- we have not and will not use our products in a way that attempts to influence how people vote."

