Tech

Your Fancy Headphones Are Destroying Your Hearing

By Published On 02/04/2016 By Published On 02/04/2016
Thrillist/Cole Saladino

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

Like most people who commute to work by train, I'm never without a pair of earbuds or headphones, drowning out the screeching subway cars with a podcast or Spotify playlist. And when I'm at work writing, you'll usually see me sporting a giant pair of over-the-ear ‘phones to block out the background noise of our open office. 

Lately, though, my hearing isn't what it used to be. It's like I'm always surrounded by low talkers; I find myself leaning in to hear people and asking them to repeat themselves. Maybe I've royally screwed myself over by blasting noise into my head for so long, so I asked a couple experts -- Dr. Thomas Roland, Jr., an otolaryngologist at NYU's Langone Medical Center, and Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, a Chicago-based otolaryngologist and founder of MDHearingAid -- if all our high-tech headphones and earbuds are, indeed, making us go deaf.

Related

related

14 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Headphones Can Do

related

21st Century Work Is Killing You

related

Office Food Is Wrecking Your Body. Don’t Let It.

related

14 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Headphones Can Do
Flickr/flattop341

Young people are losing their hearing faster than their parents did

Our baby-booming parents had plenty of opportunities to destroy their hearing at all those drug-fueled Grateful Dead shows, but they certainly weren't running around all day in Apple earbuds. People are losing their hearing at a much younger age than before -- according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, there's been a 30% increase in hearing loss among 12- to 19-year-olds in the last three decades.

"The myth I dispel most often is that hearing loss is a normal part of aging and a condition primarily of the elderly. The fact is, the majority of people with hearing loss are under 65," Dr. Cherukuri told us. According to the World Health Organization, over a billion kids in the world are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss

Flickr/Jens Schott Knudsen

Your volume is waaay too loud

The high-tech devices we're plugging into don't max out until around 115 decibels -- which, to put into perspective, is just slightly quieter than a jackhammer. (Your car stereo, by the way, can reach 154 decibels.) It's tempting to turn your volume all the way up when you've got a particularly good jam on, but according to Dr. Cherukuri, keeping your volume that loud can cause permanent hearing loss in as little as 15 minutes. "If you cannot carry on a conversation with someone 3ft away from you in a normal voice while listening to your music or a podcast, IT IS TOO LOUD,” Dr. Cherukuri says.
 

Losing your hearing doesn't just suck, it can ruin your life

By the way, you’re not just threatening your aural prowess by cranking Daft Punk on the subway platform, but a whole lot more. "Leaving hearing loss untreated can have significant consequences, from poorer performance at work, a strain on relationships, a higher risk of heart disease, balance problems, and even a higher risk of dementia."

Flickr/Faruk Ates

And earbuds are the biggest offenders

It turns out that earbuds are capable of doing significantly more damage to the ear hair cells compared to over-the-ear options. "In-canal ear buds sit closer to the ear drum and can get seven to nine dB louder than over-the-ear headphones," says Dr. Cherukuri. "I personally wear over-the-ear headphones. I have my children wear over-the-ear headphones and encourage my patients to do the same."
 

You know that ringing in your ears? That's really bad.

Tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears, is the brain's response to trouble in the ear and hearing mechanism, according to Dr. Roland. And the popular health myth that the buzzing or humming is the dying swan song of that distinct frequency isn't quite true. Rather, "the tinnitus frequency is [actually] one octave above the area of damage."

Flickr/Lubomir Panak

Noise-canceling headphones are your best bet

Shelling out a lot of money for fancy headphone brands doesn't mean they're safer for your ears. But it is worth spending more for a pair that offers legitimate noise cancelation. Because of their design, you're less likely to crank the volume to unsafe levels. Dr. Cherukuri explains: "Noise-canceling headphones work by producing a sound wave 180 degrees out of phase with the environmental noise. Thus, we don't have to overcome the background noise and can listen to our music or podcasts at a safer volume."

related

Your First Addiction: The Science Behind How TV Rots Your Brain

related

21st Century Work Is Killing You
Flickr/Alex Medvick

And you should stick to the 60/60 rule

Even if you think you’re listening at a safe volume, it’s good to get in the habit of taking a break. "I advise following the 60/60 rule for headphone use -- listening at no more than 60% of the maximum volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time, and then taking a break," says Dr. Cherukuri.

Wikimedia Commons/Darekm135

The good news is not all hearing damage is irreversible

Dr. Cherukuri acknowledges that there’s no cure for lost hearing, but there are treatments to help restore what you're missing. "Hearing aids will generally reverse most or all of the consequences." So maybe, if we're all collectively ruining our hearing at the same pace, there may come a time when hearing aids are actually cool. Maybe.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Huh? Didn't quite catch that.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
The iPhone 8 Is Coming. Here's What We Know So Far.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like