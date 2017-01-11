Your Fancy Headphones Are Destroying Your Hearing

Like most people who commute to work by train, I'm never without a pair of earbuds or headphones, drowning out the screeching subway cars with a podcast or Spotify playlist. And when I'm at work writing, you'll usually see me sporting a giant pair of over-the-ear ‘phones to block out the background noise of our open office.

Lately, though, my hearing isn't what it used to be. It's like I'm always surrounded by low talkers; I find myself leaning in to hear people and asking them to repeat themselves. Maybe I've royally screwed myself over by blasting noise into my head for so long, so I asked a couple experts -- Dr. Thomas Roland, Jr., an otolaryngologist at NYU's Langone Medical Center, and Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, a Chicago-based otolaryngologist and founder of MDHearingAid -- if all our high-tech headphones and earbuds are, indeed, making us go deaf.