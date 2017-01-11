What's the Worst Hackers Could Do to the US Election?

Like the October attack, hackers could strategically take down websites and services that are important to voters

The widespread attack a couple weeks ago didn't bring down the internet, per se, but rather broke it in what is known as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. It targeted a preeminent domain name service (DNS) company, which maintains a directory of the names of websites and then translates those names into the IP address needed to access them. Without that translation, you can't get to the site, which is why you couldn't access Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Reddit, and a whole slew of other sites for several hours that day.

On Election Day, these hypothetical hackers could take down more than one DNS company, thereby striking an even more catastrophic blow. Chris Ciabarra, the co-founder and CTO of Revel Systems with a background in software security and anti-hacking, unpacked what an Election Day DNS attack could mean. "It could certainly affect the election. They could possibly bring down campaign websites, so they can target what information is and isn't available to the public. If there are sites urging individuals to vote, or helping them register/find polling places, they could plan targeted attacks. [The hackers] can also target sites that are frequented by one party or another, which can slant voter turnout."