How Rich (or Poor) You'd Be if You'd Invested in 16 Big Tech Companies

We've all heard the tales about how the earliest Microsoft and Apple employees became multimillionaires overnight when those companies went public. And we've all fantasized about how much money we'd be rolling in, if only we'd had the foresight to invest. If only.

But how much dough are we talking, really? With a hearty dose of masochistic curiosity and some help from the number-crunching ninjas at BuyUpside.com, we ran the numbers. If you dropped $1,000 into 15 different tech companies the moment they started selling shares, how rich would you be today? Or, uh, if it was Twitter, how totally f*cked?