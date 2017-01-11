The Origin of Emojis Is Way More Mysterious Than You'd Think

Nothing punctuates a witty text message quite like the perfect emoji. As we all know, the best part of any OS update is checking to see what shiny new emojis will spring forth, and the iOS 10 drop was no different. But why did it take so damn long to get a taco emoji? And why is it that so many seemingly obvious pictorial options remain unavailable? Where on God's green Earth is the BACON emoji?!?!

Turns out, how emojis are conceived, approved, and ultimately birthed onto your keyboard is actually quite a complex endeavor. It requires public petitions, a long list of highly specific criteria, a series of votes from mysterious international committees, and a hell of a lot of time. The new emojis you just got with iOS 10 -- plus the highly anticipated bacon and avocado emojis, which are soon to be released -- were over a year and a half in the making. Here's a look into the process.