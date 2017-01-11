Guys, Removing the iPhone Headphone Jack Is Actually a Good Thing

Apple won't officially acknowledge this until the upcoming keynote address on September 7th, but it's essentially confirmed that the biggest feature on the new iPhone 7 is, weirdly, the glaring absence of a feature that's been around since the original debuted in 2007. Take a deep breath: the iPhone 7 won't come with a headphone jack.

A "leaked" photo of the new phone's packaging insert also makes it pretty clear, those ain't your standard earbuds Apple is shipping out. Understandably, this hasn't gone over too well -- especially with the audiophiles who've recently spent a mint on corded headphones. The editor-in-chief of The Verge penned a passionate screed against the move, calling it both "user-hostile and stupid." Even Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak is displeased.