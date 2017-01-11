How Your Cab Is Tricking You Into Tipping More

Tipping conventions say the appropriate amount to tip a taxi driver is in the range of 10% to 18%. However, making the default choices 15%, 20%, or 25% bumps up the tip in two ways.

First, users tend to take the easiest route; they do whatever requires the least amount of physical and cognitive effort. In this case, you're less likely to customize the tip because doing so necessitates more thinking and more clicking. Picking a preloaded amount is simply easier than changing the tip amount even if you know you're over-tipping.

Second, offering three choices utilizes the anchoring effect to nudge people into picking the middle tip option. The vendor knows you likely won't pick the least expensive amount -- only cheapskates would do that. So even though 15% is squarely within the normal tipping range, by making it the first option, you're more likely to chose 20%. Picking the middle-of-the-road option is in line with your self-image of not being a tightwad. Therefore, you tip more, and you’re not alone. The New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission reported tips increased from 10% to 22% on average when the new payment screens were turned on.