The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7

The headphone jack is gone, and it requires different headphones

Yes, you can connect your old-school headphones via the weird dongle that Apple is including in every iPhone 7 box, but otherwise the traditional analog headphone jack as we know it is dead and gone. Instead, you'll need to plug in a pair of Lightning port-connecting 'phones, or graduate to (and pony up $159 for) their brand spankin' new wireless AirPods. They look like your old, corded earbuds with their wires cut off, and conveniently connect automatically to any device running iOS 10 (as well as your Apple Watch and MacBook). You'll have to recharge them every five hours or so in a special charging case, and keep a close eye on 'em at all times, because as cool as they may be, you will inevitably misplace them.