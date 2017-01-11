Wait... Did You Know You Can Still See Your Old Myspace Photos?

If you're between the ages of 25 and 40, and were active on the Internet before Facebook canonballed onto the social media scene, odds are you had a Myspace account. If you're like me, you meticulously managed your top-eight friends, decked out your profile page in some crude mishmash of background wallpapers and HTML layouts, and set things up so that Radiohead's "Climbing Up the Walls" would auto-play when someone clicked on your page, because it was important everyone knew you were an exceptionally obnoxious combination of angsty and sophisticated.
Mercifully, the Myspace of our misspent youth is long gone. But you can still peep all the photos you uploaded to your profile back then. And the photos of your old friends. And family members. Feel like taking a little trip down memory lane?
Step one is to visit Myspace.com. Things are... different now. For one, there is no Tom. The new interface, while different from the old one, feels familiar in that it seems pretty half-baked and looks like shit. Click "Sign in."
Dig deep into the recesses of your memory and try to remember your old email and password. C'mon, you can do it. A little trial and error never hurt anybody. If you can't remember the password to that Hotmail account you created in sixth grade, click "Forgot password." But if you can't even remember the email address you used, or no longer have access to it (what? You're not on AOL anymore?), the good folks at Myspace have built an entire help section for how to troubleshoot your way in.
Once you're in, hit the "Mixes" tab on the left sidebar. This is where they migrated all photo albums from old -- nay, classic -- Myspace accounts, which you're free to wistfully browse/cringe at and mine for #tbt fodder. If you'd rather they disappear forever, click on your name in the bottom left-hand corner to get to your main profile page, then click "Photos" and purge as you see fit.
Your profile page is also where you'll spy your elite top eight, and "Connections" will display all your old friends. And yes, you can look through their photos too. It's just a shame captions and comments were not salvaged.
