Wait... Did You Know You Can Still See Your Old Myspace Photos?

If you're between the ages of 25 and 40, and were active on the Internet before Facebook canonballed onto the social media scene, odds are you had a Myspace account. If you're like me, you meticulously managed your top-eight friends, decked out your profile page in some crude mishmash of background wallpapers and HTML layouts, and set things up so that Radiohead's "Climbing Up the Walls" would auto-play when someone clicked on your page, because it was important everyone knew you were an exceptionally obnoxious combination of angsty and sophisticated.

Mercifully, the Myspace of our misspent youth is long gone. But you can still peep all the photos you uploaded to your profile back then. And the photos of your old friends. And family members. Feel like taking a little trip down memory lane?