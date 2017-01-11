The One Thing You Should Do Before Buying the New iPhone

If you're upgrading to the iPhone 7, you're probably chomping at the bit to try out all the neat new stuff it can do. However, sometimes upgrading can go disastrously awry, as many unfortunate souls found out the hard way when they tried to download iOS 10. Before you make a bee line to the Apple Store, you'd be wise to double-check that you've backed up your existing device so you don't lose any precious pictures, documents, or other ephemera when you make the big switch.

Here's what you need to do to prevent an embarrassingly weepy episode at the Genius Bar.