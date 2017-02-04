Why Facebook Is Beating Craigslist as the Best Online Marketplace

Craigslist has long been the go-to portal for those of us trying to furnish our apartments on the cheap, or sell off some junk we'd rather not schlep down the stairs ourselves, or find a good deal on a used car. It can be a hugely helpful resource, but it's also lousy with scammers and schemers, who rely on the anonymity of the platform to rip people off.

In the new age of Uber, Airbnb, and other sharing-economy behemoths, we have higher expectations when it comes transacting with strangers -- by providing convenient ways to easily exchange goods and services transparently, where both parties' reputations are on the line. That's where Facebook Marketplace comes in -- with more transparency and better usability, it is threatening to knock Craigslist off its perch.