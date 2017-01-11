How to Protect Yourself From Facebook Stalkers

To control which of your own friends get to see what other people tag you in, go to your Settings > Timeline and Tagging and under "How can I manage tags people add and tagging suggestion," you're free to tweak or restrict who's allowed to see posts you’re tagged in. Just remember that they could end up seeing them anyway, if they're also friends with the person who posted it, or if someone else is tagged in it.



Untag yourself in photos, or have them taken down altogether

Maybe it's an unflattering angle, or maybe you just don't want your mom to see it -- whatever the reason, untagging yourself is simple. Just select "Remove Tag" from the post's drop-down menu and no one else will be allowed to re-tag you in it. If you'd prefer the nuclear option and want it removed entirely, select "I don’t like this post/photo." You’ll then be prompted to explain why you don’t like it, and it sends a message asking the person who tagged you to resolve the issue.

