Tech

Stop Your iPhone From Autocorrecting Your Ducking Texts

By Published On 02/26/2016 By Published On 02/26/2016
Screenshot via iOS 9/Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

If, like me, you enjoy peppering your text messages with excessively colorful language, you already know what a pain in the add the iPhone can be, autocorrecting your missives into complete jibberish. It's a ducking nightmare, honestly. Thankfully, making a few adjustments to your settings will help you curse freely and frequently, without any attempted censorship. Here's what you need to do.

Related

related

How to Get Rid of That Damn 'Not Enough Storage' Alert

related

How to Delete Those Dumb Default Apple Apps on Your iPhone

related

How to Charge Your iPhone as Fast as Possible

related

How to Get Rid of That Damn 'Not Enough Storage' Alert
screenshot of iOS text replacement settings
Screenshot via iOS 9/Shutterstock

Create shortcuts for frequently used words

One of the ways to get your phone to formally recognize specific words that it regularly tries to autocorrect is to create a shortcut for it. Head to Settings > General > Keyboard, tap Text Replacement and hit the plus sign in the top right. This feature ostensibly exists to create abbreviations for longer phrases (for example "omw" for "on my way"), but it can also be used to override autocorrect. Simply enter the vulgarities you want added to your phone’s dictionary in both the Phrase and Shortcut fields, hit save, and bask in your freshly unbridled freedom.

screenshot of new contact page on iPhone 6
Screenshot via iOS 9/Shutterstock

Add unique names to your contacts

To keep your phone from trying to swap out unique proper nouns with nonsense, add frequently used ones as a contact (in the First Name, Last Name, or Company field) without associating a phone number. This adds them to your phone's dictionary, and will both autocomplete and capitalize them once you begin typing.

screenshot of keyboard settings for iPhone 6
Screenshot via iOS 9/Shutterstock

Disable autocomplete entirely

If you'd prefer your phone keep its suggestions to itself, the nuclear option is to disable autocomplete entirely. To do this, go to Settings > General > Keyboard, and tap turn off Auto-Correction.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and appreciates autocorrect, if only for it being the reason this site exists. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Startup Is Growing Meat in a Lab

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like