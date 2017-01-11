How to Change Your Ridiculously Long Wi-Fi Password

If you haven't touched your username and password before, odds are that the default username is “admin” and the password is either “password” or your router’s serial number (which the cable guy might have set when you first had Internet installed). You’ll usually find it on a sticker on the underside.

This should bring you to your router configuration page.

1. Find the “wireless” or “wireless security” section

2. Look for the “password” or “shared key” box

3. Type in the new password you want, and voila

While you’re at it, you can also switch up the network name, if you feel like entertaining the neighbors.