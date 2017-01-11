How to Change Your Ridiculously Long Wi-Fi Password

Even though phones and computers get conveniently smaller and more powerful every season, it seems like Wi-Fi passwords are only growing longer, more complicated, and disproportionately laden with zeros. But it's silly to endure some ungodly cryptogram every time you add a new device or reset your router, because it's actually pretty easy to switch it to something simple. Here's how.
To get started, you'll need to find your IP address. Default IP addresses vary by brand, so try looking for it in your router's manual, or peep this page to find one that works for you.
Drop the IP address into a web browser that's connected to your network, and if you've got the right address, you'll get a pop-up asking you to enter your username and password.
If you haven't touched your username and password before, odds are that the default username is “admin” and the password is either “password” or your router’s serial number (which the cable guy might have set when you first had Internet installed). You’ll usually find it on a sticker on the underside.
This should bring you to your router configuration page.
1. Find the “wireless” or “wireless security” section
2. Look for the “password” or “shared key” box
3. Type in the new password you want, and voila
While you’re at it, you can also switch up the network name, if you feel like entertaining the neighbors.
Joe McGauley is a senior writer at Thrillist. Feel free to hop on his network, the password is ********.