Tech

How to Charge Your iPhone as Fast as Possible

By Published On 12/21/2015 By Published On 12/21/2015
Pexels

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

Since we live in a time when prolonging your phone battery's life is tantamount to breathing, finding reliable ways to speed up the charging process can make a huge difference. And while Apple hasn't yet engineered an instantaneous charging method, there are a few simple rules that, when followed, can significantly speed up how fast your iPhone juices up.

Related

related

You're Killing Your iPhone With These 7 Charging Mistakes

related

15 iPhone Hacks to Save Your Battery's Life

related

How to See What’s Killing Your iPhone Battery

related

You're Killing Your iPhone With These 7 Charging Mistakes
Screenshot via iOS 9

Enable airplane mode

When you activate airplane mode, your phone automatically disables both the wireless and cellular connections inside the device, which significantly reduces how much power it consumes. That means that since it doesn't have to focus on keeping the phone itself running at full power, charging is more efficient. Seriously, it works.
 

Take your phone case off

iPhones are notoriously heat-sensitive, and it turns out that they have to work extra hard when they get too hot. And since many standard cases can cause them to run a little hotter than they otherwise would, it's wise to let them charge naked. 
 

Leave it alone

This may seem obvious, but quit playing with your phone while it's busy trying to bring itself back to life. Making it do work slows down the charging process. Even just having the display screen on prevents it from juicing up as fast as it could otherwise be.

Flickr/Edward Conde

Use a wall charger

If you can swing it, plug your phone directly into the wall. You'll get a stronger charge from a traditional outlet than you would from plugging into a built-in battery case or your computer's USB port, since the former is capable of outputting significantly more power to a device.
 

... and if possible, use an iPad charger

It turns out that the iPhone 6 and newer-model iPhones are capable of taking a 2.1-amp charge, which is what the standard-issue iPad adapter produces. The standard iPhone brick adapter only produces a 1-amp charge.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He doesn't understand why smartphones aren't covered in solar panels.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Offering Early Black Friday Discounts Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like