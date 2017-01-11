What the Hell Are Cookies, and Why Should You Delete Them?

If you've ever had to deal with computer tech support, whether it's the Genius Bar or your company's IT department, you've probably heard the following question:

"Have you deleted your cookies?"

You likely responded with, "No, but I've eaten them!" and shared a sensible chuckle with the person on the phone. But dad jokes aside, what actually are cookies? Why do they even exist in the first place? How do you delete them? What is reality, anyway?

The answers to those first three questions can be found below, in our comprehensive guide to browser cookies. You're on your own with that last one, though.

