How to Cleanse Your Browser History With Fire and Blood

We've already demonstrated how to delete your cookies, but your browser history typically encompasses so much more: previously visited URLs, search history, your past downloads, images and other files saved in your cache, and potentially a lot more crap. All this stuff takes up local storage on your hard drive and could lead to awkward conversations if you happen to share a machine with anyone. Here's a handy guide to clearing your browser history for the three most popular desktop browsers around: Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

In the words of Game of Thrones' Mad King Aerys Targaryen: "Burn them all!"