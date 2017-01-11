You Can Download Your Entire Facebook History

Step 3

Unzip the file, and you'll see a collated digest of files divided up into two folders: "photos" and "html."

The "photos" folder contains every photo album (and thus every photo) you've ever uploaded to Facebook, including the ones that were automatically created, like albums of profile pics, cover photos, Instagram uploads, etc. You'll have to sort through to see what's what though, since the folders are confusingly labeled with numbers instead of names. If you're curious what facial-recognition intel Facebook has on you, click "facedata." Here, you'll see the numerical "templates" its created to identify your unique facial features (if you've ever wondered how the site seems to magically suggest photo tags of people, this is how).