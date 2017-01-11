The Trick to Finding Your Tinder Matches on Social Media

Step 2: Find them on Snapchat

Once you have their contact info in your phone, open Snapchat and go to the Add Friends menu. "Quick Add" lists your newly added contacts that are using Snapchat, and you'll be able to see their username without actually adding them.



Step 3: Get their username and start digging

This is where luck comes in. Now that you know their Snapchat username, try searching for it on Instagram or Twitter. Unless they're totally oblivious to the whole "personal brand" thing, odds are they use the same username across all platforms.

From there, you'll (most likely) know their full name, which you can use to track them down on Facebook. Now, go forth and never get catfished again!



