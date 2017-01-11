How to Find Movies on Netflix That You Actually Want to Watch

Once installed, whenever you hit Netflix.com you'll see the IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings for each film as you hover over it with your cursor. Plus, if you feel like learning a little more before diving in, a quick tap of the camera icon pulls up the best available trailer from YouTube.

The only downside is that it's limited to your desktop browser, which means it's most helpful if you're watching on your computer. However, it's easy enough to whip out your laptop to find the flick you want to watch, then queue it up on a bigger screen.

