How to Find Movies on Netflix That You Actually Want to Watch

As wonderful as it is to have on-demand access to Netflix's huge catalog of movies, the glut of options can make settling on what to watch an agonizing ordeal. Do I take a chance on this random indie flick or rewatch Speed for the 12th time?!?! It's a stressful process, and even more so when you're hungover (which, let's face it, you probably are).

Good news, there's an easier way to single out which flicks are actually worth your precious time. The Netflix Enhancer is a Chrome extension that makes browsing the full lineup as simple as strolling into Blockbuster with Siskel and Ebert's less-pretentious BFF. And if you didn't understand that last sentence, you're too young to be watching Netflix. Go outside and play, for gosh sakes.

Screenshot via Netflix

Once installed, whenever you hit Netflix.com you'll see the IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings for each film as you hover over it with your cursor. Plus, if you feel like learning a little more before diving in, a quick tap of the camera icon pulls up the best available trailer from YouTube.

The only downside is that it's limited to your desktop browser, which means it's most helpful if you're watching on your computer. However, it's easy enough to whip out your laptop to find the flick you want to watch, then queue it up on a bigger screen.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist who's wasted a shameful amount of his lifetime searching for the right movie to watch.

