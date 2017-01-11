How to End Netflix Buffering Once and for All

A weird grey pop-up will appear on screen. Once there, select a lower number from the center column marked Video Bitrate and hit Override.

Opting for a lower bitrate will reduce the streaming quality of the video, but it will put an end to the choppy starting and stopping since it requires less bandwidth, meaning you'll actually be able to watch said video before the next Ice Age hits, or before else moves on to the next cool show. You guys seen Narcos yet?



