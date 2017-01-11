How to Fly Your Brand-New Drone Without Getting Arrested

Get it registered

If your drone does exceed the weight minimum, you have to register before you fly. It'll cost you $5, but it's super simple and done entirely online. However, if you got your hands on a megadrone that tips the scales at over 55lb, first of all, compensating much? And second of all, you actually need to register it by submitting special paperwork.

And I know what you're thinking -- what's the big deal if I just skip it? Well, should it fall from the sky unregistered, you could face criminal charges, pay a fine up to $250,000, and spend three years in jail.