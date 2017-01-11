Tricks to Get Around Uber Surge Pricing

Check if Lyft would be cheaper

If you're an equal-opportunity passenger and are signed up for Lyft as well, it's worth investigating whether a ride with the pink mustache crew is a better option. While Lyft rides are generally pricier than UberX, when a surge is in effect all bets are off. What's the Fare is a website whose sole purpose is to estimate and compare the cost of your ride in an Uber, Lyft, or taxi. There's no app version of the site, which is lame, but you can bookmark it on your phone to quickly make the call when a surge strikes.

