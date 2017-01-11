30 Hacks to Get More Done at Work, in Less Time

Charge your phone faster

We have our fingers crossed that Apple somehow engineers a brilliant method to instantly charge iPhones. In the meantime, here are several surprising tips and tricks to juice up a little bit faster.

Automatically respond to calls you can't pick up

Rather than dodge calls entirely when you're busy during the day, you can fire off an automated text that says you're busy now but will call back later by simply tapping the "Message" button above "Slide To Answer." You can even customize your automated responses via Settings > Phone > Respond with Text.

Take advantage of 3D Touch shortcuts

If you're toting around a 6s or 6s Plus, there are several ways to shave off a few seconds using 3D Touch. For one, the eminently helpful Peek and Pop feature allows you to press down on links and email messages to get a quick look at what's on the other end without actually having to load them, giving you a chance to check whether it's urgent or something you can come back to later. Plus, when you press and hold most of the iPhone's native apps (including Mail, Messages, Notes, and Maps), you can jump directly to their most popular and useful features.