How to Get Rid of That Damn 'Not Enough Storage' Alert

Do you have an iPhone? Do you use it to, say, take photos or listen to podcasts? Then you're probably familiar with the "Not Enough Storage" alert. In fact, you probably receive it every. Damn. Day.

You can't back up your phone; your iCloud is full. Apparently this is such an imminently disastrous situation, Apple deems it necessary to remind you of this problem on a regular basis. It's a royal pain in the ass. But there is a way to banish this unpleasantness from your life -- without paying Apple a cent for extra storage -- and still save a copy of your most important stuff. Here's how.