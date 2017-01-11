How to Get the Most Out of Seamless

Score free meals using referral codes

Hopefully you're not the type to spam your friends with obnoxious referral emails, but FYI every new person you get to sign up will score you $7 to put towards your own order. Of course, most of your friends are probably already knee-deep in Seamless delivery as it is, so you may actually have better luck Googling "Seamless coupons,” which oftentimes dredges up time-sensitive discount codes worth trying out at checkout.



Don't let coupons go un-redeemed

While you may not seek out particular restaurants simply because they offer coupons (although that is a way to filter your options, if you so choose), you owe it to yourself to at least see what those coupons are for. Before you place an order, click the "View Coupon" button at the top to see what the deal is. You may be enticed to spend a buck or two more to get a decent percentage discount or some free extras.