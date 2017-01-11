10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

The dawn of every new year brings with it a load of promises we make to ourselves to be better at this and stop doing that. Oh, and we're definitely going to drop 20lbs and hit the gym four times a week. Then February rolls around, and it's back to Domino's for dinner and half-assed trips to the gym every other week.

Overly ambitious resolutions are easy to break, so we've rounded up a few quick things to do -- and habits to pick up -- that'll help you get organized and meet your goals for 2017.