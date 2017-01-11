How to Keep Your Embarrassing Spotify Activity a Secret

Little-known fact: your desktop app configurations don't cross over to your phone. So if you use the smartphone app, you'll want to modify the social settings there separately.

And remember, there's no need to hide everything all the time if you're only indulging in that '90s pop playlist every once in a while. In those cases all you need to do is activate a "Private Session" before you start. Find that setting on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner on your desktop, or the social settings menu on the app. That keeps all your activity hidden from everyone for about six hours (or until you restart Spotify).