How to Keep Your Embarrassing Spotify Activity a Secret

Published On 01/08/2016
Flickr/William Brawley

You should never be ashamed of who you are, but let's be real: if you're the type of person who frequently binge-listens to the Baha Men you may not want to broadcast that fact to all your Facebook friends. Unfortunately, you may be sharing a lot more about your Spotify activity than you realize. Here's how to fix that.

Screenshot via Spotify

If you don't remember how you initially configured things, head to the preferences menu and scroll down to the section marked "Social." Here you have full control over who sees what. To go stealth, uncheck all the boxes and make sure your account isn't connected to Facebook. This will make any and all activity invisible to everyone, even your friends following you on Spotify.

You might also want to check whether your existing playlists are private or public; right-click them individually and select either "Make Secret" or "Make Public."

Screenshot via Spotify App

Little-known fact: your desktop app configurations don't cross over to your phone. So if you use the smartphone app, you'll want to modify the social settings there separately. 

And remember, there's no need to hide everything all the time if you're only indulging in that '90s pop playlist every once in a while. In those cases all you need to do is activate a "Private Session" before you start. Find that setting on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner on your desktop, or the social settings menu on the app. That keeps all your activity hidden from everyone for about six hours (or until you restart Spotify).

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He let the dogs out.

MailChimp_Oct16

