Tech

How to See All the Random Places You're Logged Into Facebook

By Published On 04/29/2016 By Published On 04/29/2016
Looking at Facebook feed
Shutterstock/Cole Saladino/Screenshot via Facebook

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There are certain things you should never leave exposed to prying eyes: your bank account routing number, your fiscally worthless Beanie Baby collection, and, of course, your Facebook account. We can't help you much if you slip up on the first two. But when it comes to forgetting to log out of Facebook in public places (say, the Apple Store, or your ex's computer), there's an easy way to see where you're vulnerable and log yourself out remotely.

Related

related

There's Actually Another Hidden Facebook Messages Inbox

related

How to Turn Off the 'Seen' Feature on Facebook Chat

related

How to Protect Yourself From Facebook Stalkers

related

There's Actually Another Hidden Facebook Messages Inbox
screenshot of Facebook privacy screen in iphone 6s
Screenshot via Facebook/Shutterstock

When you realize you might have left your Facebook susceptible to suspicious tampering, head to Account Settings > Security > Active Sessions on mobile, or Where You're Logged In on desktop. You'll see a long list of locations and devices where your account has been recently active. Once you spot the device in question, tap the X, and it'll remotely log you out.

Don't completely freak out if you see a bunch of unfamiliar login locations. When you're on your phone, the app is pinging off nearby cell towers, some of which may be quite far from where you were actually standing. But still, if you're somehow still logged into your ex's computer in Idaho, close that shit stat.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and is not above posting an embarrassing status update if you keep your Facebook open on his computer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Slack Just Threw Some Serious Shade at Microsoft

related

READ MORE
These New Third-Party MacBook Accessories Prove Apple's Lost Its Way

related

READ MORE
Facebook Thinks It Knows Your Ethnicity. Here's How to See It.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like