How to Squeeze Another Year Out of Your iPhone 6

Apple tries to convince us that we absolutely must upgrade to the latest, greatest iPhone every time they drop one, which they inevitably do, every freakin' year.

Unfortunately, most cell phone carriers have discontinued their cushy "free upgrade with a two-year contract" deal, and for those of us who aren't rolling in excess dollars and cents, splurging on the iPhone 7 may not be in the cards this month -- headphone jack or no headphone jack.

And then there are those of us still on the fence. Maybe your screen is kinda cracked and the battery isn't doing so hot, and you think a shiny new iPhone 7 might be worth it. But look, Apple doesn't put out shitty phones... (except for, cough, the 5c). Yours should be able to last you, barring any major abuse, well beyond one or two years, and there are a ton of easy things you can do to fix it up and improve its performance. Follow these tips to help your trusty ol' iPhone keep keepin' on.