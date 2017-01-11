You're Killing Your iPhone With These 7 Charging Mistakes

You’re using your wireless charger too much

Your mophie backup battery case is a godsend when you're out & about and need some extra juice to get home. But both your battery and the case itself emit heat during charging, which can do long term damage your device. To avoid overheating, try a portable power source that doesn’t attach to your phone.



You’re leaving your case on while you charge

While we're on the subject, if your phone feels too hot when it's plugged in, it's possible your fancy schmancy case might be trapping in the heat that's produced while charging. So do your phone a favor and take it off.