The Secret Trick That Makes Your iPhone Super Fast

finger touching iPhone 6 screen
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The latest version of iOS has a lot of subtle little design details, like that neato fade-in-and-out thing that happens whenever you open or close an app. That's pretty smooth, huh? The only problem is it creates a slight drag that holds you back from unlocking your iPhone's ninja-quick potential. Good news, there's a cool way to disable it that will make your iPhone run noticeably faster. Here's how it's done.

finger tapping iphone
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

So, full disclosure: this isn't a sanctioned option in your Settings, but rather a glitch in the iOS software that you'd be wise to take advantage of. First, head to Settings > General > Accessibility > Assistive Touch, and turn on the Assistive Touch switch. Then, get back to the Home screen, and drag the transparent Assistive Touch nub to the very bottom-right corner. 

Next comes the weird part: activate the Spotlight Search screen by dragging the Home screen downward, wait for the AT nub to pop up above the keyboard, and click the empty part of the screen to dismiss Spotlight. You'll need to repeat this step several times -- there's no specific number, but it took me around 10 -- until you notice Spotlight's load and dismissal speed is faster, which signals that the glitch is now active.

one slow iphone versus fast iphone
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

To test it out, go back to the Home screen and open any app. You'll notice there is no lag at all between your tap and the launch -- and none when you close out either. On the phones above, the one on the left has activated the glitch, while the one on the right has not. The difference is definitely noticeable; it's especially great for being quick on the draw to pull up Snapchat or Camera. 

There is one small catch, though. The glitch resets any time you restart your phone, so try to keep your reboots to a minimum. 

H/T: 9to5Mac

