The Secret Trick That Makes Your iPhone Super Fast

There is one small catch, though. The glitch resets any time you restart your phone, so try to keep your reboots to a minimum.

H/T: 9to5Mac

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and delighted by how fast he gets to waste time on Facebook and Instagram now.