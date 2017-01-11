iOS 9 Trick: How to Put Folders Inside Your iPhone Folders

Step 1

Take the folder you wish to put a folder inside of (confusing, I know -- let's call it folder A) and put it in the upper right hand corner of your screen...where that big red arrow is pointing.



Step 2

Take the folder you wish to put inside Folder A (we'll call that one Folder B) and highlight it till it starts wigglin' around.





Step 3

This is the only tricky part, and it might take a few tries before you get it right: when all the apps are wigglin' around (because they are scared they will get moved/deleted), keep your finger held down on Folder B, and with your other hand (forgot to mention -- you need two hands to do this), tap Folder A like a goddamn madman. This should put Folder B right into Folder A.