How to Cheat on Your Taxes (Kinda) and Save Money

Literally nobody likes paying more in taxes than they have to. Inadvertently, though, plenty of people do; it's just about understanding the system. With that in mind, if you've started your taxes and found yourself owing more money than you have or care to pay, there are solutions. And you won't end up like Al Capone. That is, dying of syphilis. Hopefully. But more importantly, going to jail for tax evasion.

Mostly, owing less comes down to what deductions you qualify for and might not claim. Let's start at the top.