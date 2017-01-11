10 Uber Hacks to Save You Money on Rides

Or use the Cut the Surge app

Then again, waiting is for suckers. Apps like Cut the Surge are designed to give users the inside track, predicting Uber rates within the hour and informing you when it's the best time to summon a car without paying any inflated fees. The app is free on iOS (sorry Android).



Use the "Split Fare" feature with friends

The convenience of uberPOOL has made it super easy to share the cost of a ride. Only problem is not everyone is down to get in a car with strangers. Those who prefer the company of friends can use the Split Fare feature, which divvies up the expenses amongst the crowd. Request a ride, select the Split Fare option at the bottom of the screen, and enter the names or phone numbers of the other riders. They’ll get a notification to accept their share of the damage.