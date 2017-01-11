How to Save Even More Money on Amazon

Get discounts when you opt for No-Rush Shipping

If you can afford to wait a little longer for that Sarah Palin pocket knife, selecting the No-Rush Shipping option at checkout rewards you with a promotional credit towards a specific category of goods that's applied to your account.



Become a coupon king

Amazon has a rotating assortment of digital coupons that you can “clip” and put towards your purchase of applicable merchandise. Most of the time, you’ll be able to find $5-$10 off some in-demand or otherwise pricey beauty, grocery, and household items, so make sure to take a pass through whenever you're browsing.