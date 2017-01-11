How to See All The Jerks Who Unfriend You on Facebook

On Twitter

To see when you’ve lost a Twitter follower you have a couple options. One is to link your account to Who.Unfollowed.me, which not only freshly scours your handle every hour to track gains and losses, but also provides a 30-day historical view and follow-back stats. Alternately you can download Friend Check, which does all of the above, as well as filters your followers (and who you follow) into a dozen different subcategories like "talkative," "inactive," "famous," and "verified." Because this stuff is important, people.

