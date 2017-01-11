The Ingeniously Creepy Ways People Are Facebook Stalking You

Let's say all you remember about this person is where they work or went to college (or both). Search for "people who work at X company" or "people who went to X college." Combine the two for even more narrowed results. Maybe you met them through a friend who works at Thrillist. Search "friends of people who work at Thrillist."

There are literally hundreds of ways to narrow people down. With some simple sleuthing and a little patience, people can find you based on even the smallest detail.



Seeing where you've been...

Here's where Graph Search starts to get really freakin' creepy. You can use it to find out what parties someone's been to, or locations they've checked into. All you need to do is type "places X person has been in the past X months/years" or "events X person has attended."

