Tech

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

By Published On 12/23/2016 By Published On 12/23/2016
instagram logo
charnsitr / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you're on Instagram, you've probably noticed a recent deluge of alerts about Facebook friends joining Instagram, or people you follow posting their first story, or shooting a live video, or posting "for the first time in a while," and so on and so on.

Clearly the app is doubling down on its commitment to get every last man, woman, and child with a smartphone hooked on Insta by inducing some urgent sense of FOMO. And sure, that's Instagram's prerogative, but hoo-boy is it obnoxious. Here's how to get rid of them.

Head to your profile page in the app, and tap the cog wheel icon on the upper right to get to the settings page. Scroll to Push Notification Settings, and go through and disable any of the notifications you'd prefer not to receive. Most likely, you'll want to set both "Friends On Instagram" and "First Posts And Stories" to Off, though you can obviously pick and choose which ones you'd like to opt out of. All of 'em? None of 'em? You do you.

Related

related

How to Change the New iOS 10 Lock Screen Back to Normal

related

How to Turn Off Those Annoying Facebook Notifications

related

How to Turn Off the 'Seen' Feature on Facebook Chat

related

How to Change the New iOS 10 Lock Screen Back to Normal
instagram settings page
Screenshot via Instagram

May your new year be happy, healthy, and flush only with smartphone notifications you care about.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and now following you on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NES Classic Alternatives You Can Actually Get Your Hands On

related

READ MORE
Super-Useful Things You Didn't Know the Facebook App Could Do
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like