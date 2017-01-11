Stop Snapchat From Eating Your Entire Data Plan

Build stories on airplane mode

It's just a fact of life that the coolest stuff you want to snap always happens beyond the safety of Wi-Fi. But if you don't upload it on your mobile data, you can't upload it at all, right? Wrong! Circumvent this problem with airplane mode. Activating your phone's no-data setting (just like you would on a plane) games the Snapchat app into storing your snaps to upload later, rather than in the moment.

Step 1: Build your Snapchat story the same way you normally would -- shoot the videos and photos you want in chronological order

Step 2: "Upload" them as usual, and you'll see an error message that your snaps have failed to load. This is a good thing.

Step 3: Tap the three-dot button next to your name. Your story will expand and you'll see all your snaps waiting patiently to be released to the world. Next time you're on Wi-Fi, just hit "tap to retry" on each un-uploaded slide.