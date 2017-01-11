How to Stream Thursday Night Football for Free

For the cable-averse among us, CBS has been a savior so far this season for allowing people to stream the NFL games they broadcast for free. However, since CBS doesn't have the rights to all the games, you're on your own when it comes to finding gratis ways to watch a whole bunch of Thursday night matchups. Fret not cord-cutting friend, because there are still plenty of ways to catch 'em all without dropping half your rent on some sports package just for access to the NFL Network.
Switch to Verizon Wireless
Verizon is being great this year by providing a free stream of Sunday, Monday night, and Thursday night games for its mobile customers via its dedicated app. And if you have a Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV, you can easily beam that baby onto the big screen.
Try looking through Periscope
Not the best option if quality is of utmost importance, but odds are good you'll find some saintly soul broadcasting a live stream of the game you're looking for on Periscope. Just cross your fingers they don't get bored at halftime and decide to stop.
Scour the vaguely legal sites
We can't condone piracy, but when you're desperate, you're desperate. Sites like FirstRow and ATDHE have each proven fruitful in the past, so poke around and you might very well find a semi-decent stream. Just be prepared for a deluge of janky pop-ups and some serious sub-HD quality.
Browse Reddit
Reddit's full of helpful advice beyond how to urinate like a pro or score free in-flight Wi-Fi. In fact there are entire sub-Reddits that dedicate themselves to maintaining a real-time list of quality (and free) NFL streams. Do yourself a favor and bookmark this one.
