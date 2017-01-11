How to Tell if Someone's Blocked Your Number

Editor's Note: This hack is for iPhone users only. Our apologies, Androiders; you're too lovely to get blocked anyway.

Apple's made it easy as pie to block individual phone numbers, which is much appreciated by those of us hounded by persistent robo-callers and overeager Tinder matches. But have you yourself reached such a level of nuisance that you've earned a place on someone's blocked caller list? In this age of rampant ghosting and straight-up textual awfulness, if you suspect you might be blocked, the answer is probably yes. Here's how to investigate whether your call is going straight to nowhere and -- bonus! -- how to get around the block.