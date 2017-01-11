How to Turn Off Those Annoying Facebook Notifications

Facebook has become a bit overzealous with what it deems worthy of notifying us about. Sure, gentle reminders about friends' birthdays are always welcome, but do I care when a random person I went to college with attends a poetry slam somewhere in my general vicinity? No, no I do not.

The deluge of notifications has rendered them not only meaningless, but downright obnoxious. But fret not, fellow Facebookers: there's an easy way to set things up so you're only receiving the alerts you actually care about. Here's how.