How to Use the Newly Upgraded Apple Notes to Get Super Organized

Tap the squiggly line along the bottom rail of any existing note and it'll generate a blank canvas for you to draw upon, complete with a full set of tools and utensils including a pencil, marker, pen, eraser, ruler, and color selector. Once you're finished drawing, tap Done and it'll drop your sketch in line with whatever was in the note before you started sketching. (For all you old-school iPhoners out there, this feature only works on the iPhone 5 or newer.)



Add maps and links with just a few taps

Let’s say, for instance, you're using Notes to brainstorm an itinerary for a big summer trip. You can save important info from around the web in a note by embedding links and maps you come across on other built-in apps like Safari or Maps. Simply pull up the share tools while on the particular page you're interested in, tap the Notes icon, and select the note it belongs in.