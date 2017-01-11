17 Things You Can Do With Google's New Chromecast

Boost streaming speeds with the Ethernet port

Most streaming sticks don’t feature Ethernet ports. Chromecast Ultra does. This is huge because if 4K streaming is your modus operandi, this provides the fastest, most stable connection. Plug your Ethernet cable into the port found on the power brick and make sure the other end is connected to a functioning router. You should be Gucci from there.

Give houseguests access

Playing host means opening your home and amenities to all welcomed visitors. So whether it’s friends or the in-laws, keep them entertained by granting them guest access to your media streamer. Open the Chromecast app, select the correct Chromecast model, if you own more than one, and enable Guest Mode. This lets them Netflix and chill without leeching onto your Wi-Fi. If that doesn’t work, just have them enter the four-digit PIN that appears on the screen into the app’s settings.