10 Hidden New Features on Snapchat You Didn't Know About

Create Story Playlists

Sometimes visiting the Story page to check what your friends have been up to is exhausting. Watching all of your friends' stories on a Saturday afternoon at once would take longer than all three Lord of the Rings extended editions, and wouldn't contain a single hobbit. Although, maybe not? I don't know your friends.

Luckily you can cull down the heap of stories by using Story Playlists -- this lets you pick and choose which friends' Stories to play in a single stream.

Try it out: Tap the circle-shaped thumbnail next to one of your friend's Stories. This turns it into a purple circle with a white checkmark. Now tap any other thumbnails you want added to your playlist, and hit the purple play button when you're ready to watch all of them.